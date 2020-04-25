For Peace Corps evacuees, there wasn’t even time for goodbye

Holly Balcom, 54, hugs her daughter Kelsea Mensh, 22, as they reunite at their home in Dumfries, Va., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after Mensh, who had served a year in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic, finished her 2 week quarantine period. After evacuating her from her post, the Peace Corps put Mensh up in a hotel in her hometown to self-isolate so that she wouldn't cause any risk to her mother, who is a cancer survivor and has viral induced asthma. Though she is grateful to have been evacuated, "I didn't get to say goodbye," says Mensh, who is very worried about the community she had to leave in the Dominican Republic, "I told my mother that in tears and we both started to cry. She said, 'I didn't get to say goodbye to the children here either.'" Balcom is a fourth grade teacher. (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)