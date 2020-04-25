‘Retail-to-go’ helps Nacogdoches businesses serve their customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Non-essential retail businesses opened up today to some degree. The doors opened up long enough for the retailer to dash out the door to deliver an item to a customer restricted to their vehicle.
Some will say ‘retail to go’ is a convenience. You don’t even have to get out of a vehicle.
“Thank you so much. Be safe,” said retailer Karen Harris, owner of House of Traditions in Nacogdoches.
“I really like it because it gives me an option to buy and also stay safe, so I think it’s working great,” said customer Jana Ivy.
The routine does place a restriction on a person’s shop ‘til you drop privileges, but Harris calls it a workable compromise during a COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really tough,” said Harris. “It’s not like being open every day and getting our tourists and our out of town shoppers coming in, but it is helpful. Goodness, we are very grateful for any and all business we can create."
Harris had a steady showing of customers, thanks to an online ‘live sale’ she conducts every other week.
Live Sale and the pickups that follow are working so well, Harris is considering extending them even after everything opens up.
Retailer Patti Miller, owner of The Mustard Seed, prefers using only online images. She has faith customers of her inspirational bookstore and gift shop will be with her until retail opens up.
“I think the gift lines that we carry are inspirational and that’s what people are looking for right now. They’re just needing a little hope,” said Miller.
Either strategy requires an extra marketing step.
Greer’s, an interior design studio, is owned by Temple Thomas Rodriguez.
“We feel good. We will be back. Everything will be stronger and I think everybody will be happier to get back.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.