Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This weekend didn’t get off to too bad of a start, with only a few areas seeing some rain this afternoon. The showers and cloud cover will clear our later this evening and overnight, which will lead to a really good looking Sunday forecast. We’ll wake up tomorrow in the lower 50s with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Our sunny skies will prevail throughout the entire day and temperatures are expected to continue on their warming trend by topping off near 80 degrees during the afternoon with a calm wind shifted from the southeast by the later evening. Mostly sunny skies on Monday with only a few PM scattered showers being possible. Sights set on Tuesday afternoon and evening for our next shot at strong to severe thunderstorms here in East Texas. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front, then a line of strong to severe storms looks to be possible along the front as it pushes through East Texas. It is still too early to get into specific threats and timing, so it would be a good idea to remain Weather Alert as we get closer to the mid part of next week. Showers and thundershowers could be possible early on Wednesday before skies clear behind the cold front. Thursday and Friday look to be filled with sunshine as highs warm into the lower to middle 80s. Saturday looks dry for now with a fair mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures in the middle to upper 80s!