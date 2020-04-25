Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with partly to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the upper 50s. This afternoon we will keep the sunshine and warm to the mid 70s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 50s. Sunday and Monday will be similar days with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday, we are expecting to see thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. This rain will carry over into the start of the day on Wednesday but should clear out by the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be clear, sunny, and warm in the low to mid 80s