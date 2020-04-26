Governor making announcement on continued re-opening of Texas economy on Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott will be making an announcement regarding the continued re-opening of the Texas economy on Monday.
The governor’s office released a statement Sunday evening and said the announcement would come at 2:30 p.m.
Abbott said in a press conference last week that he would be making new executive orders considering the Texas economy and they would be effective a week later.
KLTV and KTRE plan to air the conference as well as stream it on East Texas Now, followed by reaction from local government officials and some in the business sector.