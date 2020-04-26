Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This morning is clear and cool with many of us in the upper 50s. This afternoon will be sunny with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with lots of sunshine and low 80s. Tuesday a cold front will approach our area and bring with it the chance for strong storms. Storms will move in late Tuesday and will stick around all night and into the predawn hours of Wednesday. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The potential for isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are low but not at zero so stay weather alert. Once the cold front passes it will sweep away all of the wet weather and we will be left with clear skies for the rest of the week and into the weekend.