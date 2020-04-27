Central Heights ISD announces details for virtual graduation

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Central Heights ISD has released its plans for graduation.
The Class of 2020 will have a virtual graduation, according to Superintendent David Russell.
On May 16, each graduate will come to campus for a formal video of them crossing the state in their cap and gown. Each graduate can have up to six immediate family members in attendance. Honor graduates will be able to give their speeches at this time. These individual videos will then be edited together and put on DVDs that will be given to the graduates, according to Russell.
“All precautions are being taken to practice social distancing and allow graduates and their family to come in one group at a time for this event. A schedule will be sent to graduates regarding this event," Russell said in a statement released Monday.
The district also is organizing a parade that will be held at 6 p.m., May 22.
More from Russell’s statement:
The Class of 2020 has experienced a Senior year unlike no other in the history of public education. “Social Distancing” has prevented large gatherings of people in one place for the for-seeable future, but we want to honor and recognize our Class of 2020 one more time before they head off into the future. In order for this event to be successful, we are asking for the community’s participation as well as patience.
I am calling it a " reverse parade". Let me explain. Since we are a community and do not have a " downtown" area, we are organizing an event where we place our graduates along a designated route on our campus and community members drive by in their vehicles and waive and take pictures. I have invited the local fire department and law enforcement to lead the parade with lights on and sirens blaring. We are asking that traffic keep moving at a slow pace as we want folks to have the opportunity to take pictures and “shout out” to our graduates along the route. Family and community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, tie on balloons, banners, etc…
Graduates will need to report to campus no later than 5:30 pm to receive instructions as to where they will be standing. (Be sure to wear your cap and gown) You will enter the High School campus via the main driveway entering off of Hwy 259 North and will park in the spots in front of the High School. (Only graduates will be allowed to park their vehicle). Parents and Family members may drop you off, but they will have to then go get in line at the Elementary campus. All other entrances will be closed until 6:00 pm.
All participating vehicles will enter thru the gates off of FM 698 by the Elementary playground and eventually exit onto Hwy 259 at the north entrance. The Elementary parking lots off of Hwy 259 as well
As the lot on the south side of the elementary off of FM 698 will be used as a waiting area for vehicles to get in line. Hopefully we will have local law enforcement to help with traffic.
