Central Heights ISD announces details for virtual graduation

I am calling it a " reverse parade". Let me explain. Since we are a community and do not have a " downtown" area, we are organizing an event where we place our graduates along a designated route on our campus and community members drive by in their vehicles and waive and take pictures. I have invited the local fire department and law enforcement to lead the parade with lights on and sirens blaring. We are asking that traffic keep moving at a slow pace as we want folks to have the opportunity to take pictures and “shout out” to our graduates along the route. Family and community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, tie on balloons, banners, etc…