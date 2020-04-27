First Alert: Another round of spring thunderstorms prompts another First Alert Weather Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another sun-filled, warm day across East Texas.
However, with southerly winds now back in session, it will become noticeably more humid tonight and throughout the day on Tuesday as we see an uptick in the cloud cover. It will be a warm day tomorrow with highs in the lower 80’s under mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Our rain and thunderstorm chances will then ramp up to 90% on Tuesday night as our next storm system and cold front come calling.
Therefore, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Tuesday night and lasting into the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday morning.
Our main severe weather threat will be damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, with a lesser threat for large hail, and a low-end threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.
We are looking for a large storm complex to form in north and northeast Texas by late Tuesday evening along a fast-moving cold front. These storms will be racing to the south and southeast at a very rapid clip, which is why damaging wind gusts are the primary concern for us in Deep East Texas.
This will be an overnight event, which is why it is imperative you have multiple ways to receive your severe weather warnings from our KTRE First Alert weather team.
Behind the frontal passage, we will see drier air and clearing skies take place as we progress through the day on Wednesday as northerly winds usher in a fresh batch of refreshing air.
This will lead to more nice weather for the rest of the week as high pressure builds back in and dominates our weather landscape.
