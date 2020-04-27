First Alert Weather Day declared for late Tuesday - early Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Tuesday night and lasting into the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday morning as another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms come calling to the Piney Woods.
Our main severe weather threat will be damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, with a lesser threat for large hail, and a low-end threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.
We are looking for a large storm complex to form in north and northeast Texas by late Tuesday evening along a fast-moving cold front. These storms will be racing to the south and southeast at a very rapid clip, which is why damaging wind gusts are the primary concern for us in Deep East Texas.
Therefore, if you have patio furniture, trash cans, or anything that can be tossed around by strong winds, you will want to secure those objects by late Tuesday afternoon before those storms rumble through Tuesday night.
In terms of timing, we feel that most of our KTRE viewing area will be on the receiving end of these storms in the 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. time frame that is overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. This will be an overnight event, which is why it is imperative you have multiple ways to receive your severe weather warnings from our KTRE First Alert weather team.
One of the best ways to obtain the weather alerts where you live is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. In addition to the severe weather alerts, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.
If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.