First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday Afternoon through Wednesday Morning

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday Afternoon through Wednesday Morning
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
By Katie Vossler and KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 27, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 8:21 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is moving into East Texas.

Storm risk area
Storm risk area (Source: KLTV)

Ahead of this system, breezy south winds will be bringing in more moisture and temperatures will be warming into the 80s. A few thunderstorms could develop to the north tonight and dive into parts of East Texas early Tuesday morning.

Futurecast
Futurecast (Source: KLTV)

As temperatures warm into the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible, however, the most likely chance for thunderstorms will be overnight into early Wednesday morning. The overnight storms will come in a squall line along the advancing cold front.

Storm Risks
Storm Risks (Source: KLTV)

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall could also cause some localized flooding. Most of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms through Wednesday morning. Rain will end very early Wednesday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.