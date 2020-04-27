MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Camp Fannin celebrated today

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Camp Fannin was named in honor of Colonel James Walker Fannin, the Texas independence hero. According to its website, more than 200,000 young American men trained here between 1943 and 1945.
During its peak operation, as many as 35 to 40 thousand men trained every four months to replace troops killed, wounded or recalled from the war’s battlefronts. The camp also included a German prisoner of war facility and a women’s army corps installation. The camp employed about 3,000 civilians and gave rise to numerous new businesses catering to the military trade.
Following World War II, some returned to the Tyler area, including Cliff Sherlock, who married a woman he had met while he trained at Camp Fannin.
The camp covered 16-hundred acres but today is memorialized with this monument which was erected in 1998. Every year in April, a reunion is held for those who trained here.
Camp Fannin received the Texas Historical Marker designation in 1989. Sadly, it was reported missing in 2018.
You can see this memorial just off State Highway 155, just south of I-20.