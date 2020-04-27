Monday’s Weather: Warm and breezy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with south winds picking up through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s today and fall into the 60s overnight tonight. Chances for rain return early tomorrow morning and increase through the day. The most likely chance for thunderstorms will be late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with the main threat being high winds. Small hail and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Rain will come to an end early Wednesday with clearing skies through Wednesday afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and much more quiet weather will be in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.