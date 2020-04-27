Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful afternoon ahead with clear sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Winds today will be breezy from the south. Overnight we will cool to the mid 60s. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon, overnight, and early Wednesday morning. A line of storms is expected to move through East Texas out ahead of a cold front. The biggest threats we are monitoring are damaging winds (70-80 mph) and large hail (quarter- half dollar sized.) The risk for isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are low but not at zero so be sure you are staying weather alert. Now it the perfect time to download the First Alert Weather App. Skies will clear by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warm in the low to mid 80s. For the weekend expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.