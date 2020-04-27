Salon, barbershop owners react to governor’s announcement

“I don’t really have any concerns, I’ll trust the medical community to basically instruct us how we need to handle things properly, but I think, to me, masks will do,” said Michelle Oliver, a cosmetologist in Lufkin. “Our industry, that’s where we have our education based on, sanitation and sterilization. So, if we go through those motions of sanitation and sterilization with each client, then we should be taking care of things like that better than most industries would.”