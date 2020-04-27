U.S. Hwy 190 bridge in Jasper County shut down for repairs for several weeks

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper County Judge Mark Allen says a highly-trafficked bridge is going to be out of commission for several weeks.
U.S. Highway 190 bridge between Woodville and Jasper on Steinhagen Reservoir is shut down.
According to Judge Allen, they believe the damage to the bridge was done several days ago but they don’t know exactly when it occurred. A wreck was not reported by anyone at this site. The damage is atop the bridge, not below it.
TxDOT Spokesperson Sarah Dupre said there is no estimated time for reopening but says she expects it will take “several weeks.”
Traffic is being detoured through Recreational Road 255 which crosses the Sam Rayburn Dam.
