WEBXTRA: Dave Campbell’s Greg Tepper discusses NFL Draft and upcoming UIL season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 2020 NFL draft had plenty of flavor from the Lone Star state. Thirty-three players who were drafted played high school football in Texas, leading the nation.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with Greg Tepper, managing editor of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, to get his thoughts on the impact of Texas high school football in the NFL and concerns over COVID-19 and the upcoming 100th season of high school football in Texas.
East Texas Players Drafted:
- Burkeville's Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette OL drafted 39th by Miami.
- Daingerfield's Denzel Mims, Baylor WR drafted 59th by the New York Jets
- Nacogdoches' Brandon Jones, Texas DB drafted 70th by Miami
- Longview’s Broderick Washington, Texas Tech LB drafted 170th by Baltimore
East Texas Undratfed Free Agents:
- Longview's JaMycal Hasty, Baylor RB signed by San Francisco.
- Gilmer's Blake Lynch, Baylor LB signed by Minnesota.
- Corrigan's LaDarius Hamilton, North Texas DE signed by Dallas
- Frankston's Kendric Rogers, Texas A&M WR signed by Dallas
- Kilgore’s Jonathan Hubbard, Northwestern State OL signed Miami
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.