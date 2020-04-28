Crews to remove overhead power lines as part of U.S. 59 flyover project

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Drivers on U.S. 59 near Loop 224 in Nacogdoches County will soon experience a round of rolling stops related to the ongoing U.S. 59 flyover construction project.
Crews will remove overhead electric lines that cross U.S. 59 South and the southwest area of Loop 224. There are nine locations where lines will be removed, and delays should last about 15 minutes each time, said Rhonda Oaks, a spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Lufkin.
The rolling stops will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 30, on U.S. 59 South and work north toward Loop 224, continuing around the loop until work is done.
Oaks said the work is expected to be completed in one extended workday.
The removal is related to the ongoing U.S. 59 flyover project, which will create new main lanes of travel along 59 and Loop 224. Engineering on the direct connect, including a flyover, will be up to interstate standards in anticipation of I-69.
There will be traffic control provided at each location to assist in stopping traffic, Oaks explained. One particular location at Old Lufkin Road near the Nacogdoches Fire Station on SL 224, will require traffic control on both sides of the loop.
However, Oaks said drivers will need to be aware since crews will not know the exact time each stop will occur.
