Disaster relief teams help Polk County storm survivors with tornado recovery

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Disaster relief teams from all over the region have traveled to the city of Onalaska to help the community recover after a deadly tornado.
A tornado tore through Polk County on April 22. The storm caused three deaths, 33 injuries, 173 destroyed homes, and 306 damaged homes. It was later rated as an EF-3 tornado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
According to the NWS, the tornado was on the ground 32 miles. Its estimated peak wind speed was 140 miles-per-hour, and at its widest, it was 1,100 yards wide.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides spoke with Samaritan’s Purse as they headed out Tuesday morning to tarp homes. The emergency response team has five groups in the area aiding storm survivors.
