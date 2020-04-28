First Alert: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds likely overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for the overnight hours as the risk for severe weather remains likely for all of Deep East Texas.
Our main severe weather threat and concern will be damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, with a lesser threat for large hail, and a low-end threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.
These storms will be racing to the south and southeast at a very rapid clip, which is why damaging wind gusts are the primary concern for us in Deep East Texas.
In terms of timing, we feel that areas along and north of the Highway 84 corridor, which stretches from Palestine to Rusk to Mount Enterprise and over to Tenaha should see these storms between midnight and 2 a.m.
Areas along and south of a Crockett to Lufkin to San Augustine line are then likely to be on the receiving end of these storms between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. All of East Texas should be in the clear from severe weather by 5 a.m.
By daybreak tomorrow, these storms will be long gone, sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. In its wake, we will be drying out courtesy of a breezy, northwest wind as skies gradually clear out by Wednesday afternoon.
This will lead to more nice weather for the rest of the week as high pressure builds back in and dominates our weather landscape. We will have cool mornings followed by mild-to-warm afternoons under lots of sunshine and blue skies from Thursday through the weekend.
While this upcoming weekend is looking dry, it will really start to warm-up as daytime highs very well could reach the 90-degree mark both days.
We will bring back some low-end rain chances to East Texas, but not until next Tuesday.
