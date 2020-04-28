First Alert: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds possible overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm, muggy air is back in the Piney Woods and that has combined with a few disturbances to trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. It should be noted that this is just the preliminary round and not the main event. That comes in later tonight when most of us are sleeping.
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for the overnight hours as the risk for severe weather remains likely for all of Deep East Texas.
Our main severe weather threat and concern will be damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, with a lesser threat for large hail, and a low-end threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.
By daybreak tomorrow, these storms will be long gone, sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. In its wake, we will be drying out courtesy of a breezy, northwest wind as skies gradually clear out by Wednesday afternoon.
This will lead to more nice weather for the rest of the week as high pressure builds back in and dominates our weather landscape. We will have cool mornings followed by mild-to-warm afternoons under lots of sunshine and blue skies from Thursday through the weekend.
While this upcoming weekend is looking dry, it will really start to warm-up as daytime highs very well could reach the 90-degree mark both days.
We will bring back some low-end rain chances to East Texas, but not until next Tuesday.
