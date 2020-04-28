First Alert Weather Day Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed early this morning and continue moving to the east through the northern half of East Texas.
Some heavy downpours and small hail are possible with these storms, though most of the activity will stay below severe limits. These storms will come to an end by midday but a few more thunderstorms could develop again later this afternoon.
Not everyone will see this morning’s activity - same for this afternoon. However, the main line of storms that is likely to be strong to severe when it moves through East Texas is still expected tonight.
The line will move in from the north after 10pm and continue north to south across the region through the early morning hours, coming to an end by daybreak Wednesday morning. Expect damaging winds likely with this round of storms. ]
Some small hail and localized flooding are also possible and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Skies will clear by Wednesday afternoon with more sunshine for the rest of the week’s forecast.
