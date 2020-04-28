EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and breezy through the day today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. South winds will gust up to 20-25 mph at times. It is a First Alert Weather Day with severe thunderstorms expected by late in the day. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop this afternoon, but the main line of storms won’t arrive until tonight. Along that line of storms, expect damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The storms will move north to south along the cold front overnight and come to an end by daybreak tomorrow morning. Clearing skies through the day tomorrow with temperatures in the 70s. Sunshine will round out the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures gradually warming back into the mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.