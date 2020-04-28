Power outages follow storms affecting East Texans

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 28, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 10:57 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Strong storms pushed through East Texas causing power outages Tuesday morning.

Upshur Rural

Kilgore County outages: 243

SWEPCO

Gregg County outages: 67

Rusk County outages: 754

Oncor

Cherokee County outages: 75

Henderson County outages: 523

Nacogdoches County outages: 26

Smith County outages: 398

Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative

Anderson County outages: 42

Henderson County outages: 26

Van Zandt County outages: 1145

Sam Houston Electric Cooperative

Polk County outages: 569

