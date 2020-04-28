Retailers in Nacogdoches eager to reopen after Gov. Abbott announcement

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Retail stores across the state of Texas will be allowed to reopen Friday, but only operate at 25-percent capacity.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that “phase one” of reopening the Texas economy will begin on Friday, May 1, as long as COVID-19 cases don’t increase.
Laine’s in Nacogdoches will open its doors, but owner Tammy Stanaland Alders is well aware that some potential shoppers are still uneasy about going out. For that reason, she will continue to offer personal shopping service and curbside pickup.
Alders spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the gradual start-up of retail business in East Texas.
