Risk for severe weather remains likely for all of Deep East Texas

One of the best ways to obtain the weather alerts where you live is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. Please make sure you have your home settings updated so that you can get those automated voice alerts for your specific location. In addition to the severe weather alerts, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.