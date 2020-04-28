NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for the overnight hours as the risk for severe weather remains likely for all of Deep East Texas.
Our main severe weather threat and concern will be damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, with a lesser threat for large hail, and a low-end threat of tornadoes and flash flooding.
Therefore, if you have patio furniture, trash cans, or anything that can be tossed around by strong winds, you will want to secure those objects by this evening before those storms come calling in the overnight hours.
We are looking for a large storm complex to form in north and northeast Texas later this evening along a fast-moving cold front. These storms will be racing to the south and southeast at a very rapid clip, which is why damaging wind gusts are the primary concern for us in Deep East Texas.
In terms of timing, we feel that areas along and north of the Highway 84 corridor, which stretches from Palestine to Rusk to Mount Enterprise and over to Tenaha should see these storms between midnight and 2 a.m.
Areas along and south of a Crockett to Lufkin to San Augustine line are then likely to be on the receiving end of these storms between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. All of East Texas should be in the clear from severe weather by 5 a.m.
Since this will be an overnight event, it is imperative you have multiple ways to receive your severe weather warnings from our KTRE First Alert weather team.
One of the best ways to obtain the weather alerts where you live is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. Please make sure you have your home settings updated so that you can get those automated voice alerts for your specific location. In addition to the severe weather alerts, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.
If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.
