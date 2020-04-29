Attorney explains which employees are entitled to paychecks while under quarantine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you are required to quarantine at home, there are three categories you must fall under in order to receive 100 percent of your regular paycheck.
“The employee is subject to governmental quarantine and can not work when the employer has work available for the employee to perform, that’s 100 percent. The employee has been advised by a health care provider to self quarantine, you get paid 100 percent for that. Employee is experiencing symptoms and seeking a diagnosis,” said Vicki Wilmarth, business and employment law attorney.
This does not count for those who are self quarantined or those where the business is closed.
“It’s going to have to come from one of the professionals telling you you have to stay home. You can’t just choose to stay home, because you think you might have been exposed, or you are scared that you could get exposed,” said Wilmarth.
This law does not apply to those who work for large corporations.
“If an employer has less than 500 employees they are covered by that law, and they are required to provide the employee who has gotten sick with coronavirus with those two weeks of emergency paid sick leave,” said Wilmarth.
Some employees who work at an Amarillo nursing home say they are under mandatory quarantine by the Public Health Department and should be receiving compensation, but are not.
"Our supervisors notified us that we would not be getting paid during that 14 day quarantine."
“We were not going to get paid for it, so I called corporate to find out about it, and all corporate kept responding was, ‘well you can use PTO.’”
This same nursing home is advertising sign-on bonuses at this time.
“They are giving a sign-on bonus for $2,000 for new nurses, when they are not going to pay us.”
NewsChannel 10 received a statement from the president and co-founder of Creative Health Solutions which says:
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has established strict guidelines for all healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Any caregiver with COVID-19 symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19 must refrain from returning to work. Some staff members at Georgia Manor Nursing Home have been quarantined at home, but not to the point that staffing levels have been impacted. We are grateful for the dedication and commitment our staff members have displayed during this difficult time and while they may use their paid time off (PTO) benefit during quarantine, they are not required to do so.
Gary Blake
President and Co-Founder, Creative Health Solutions
