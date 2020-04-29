Attorney explains which employees are entitled to paychecks while under quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has established strict guidelines for all healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Any caregiver with COVID-19 symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19 must refrain from returning to work. Some staff members at Georgia Manor Nursing Home have been quarantined at home, but not to the point that staffing levels have been impacted. We are grateful for the dedication and commitment our staff members have displayed during this difficult time and while they may use their paid time off (PTO) benefit during quarantine, they are not required to do so.