Better East Texas: Patience as we reopen Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has outlined in phases how our capitalist economy gets out of the ditch. But there are some things worth noting. First, most business will not be at full capacity. Many can only operate at 25 percent capacity so, in service businesses, such as restaurants, we need to show some patience. Some may not offer a full menu or will be open for fewer than normal business hours. They may have too little waitstaff or maybe even too many. So, again, patience is needed.