Better East Texas: Post-COVID19 responsibility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hopefully we are past the highwater mark for COVID deaths in Texas, and especially in East Texas. But the relaxing of rules and orders could result in a new spike. As Texans we are, thankfully, in control of much of that. President Trump and the federal government have largely left the return-to-work plans up to individual states. Even within the states though, there will be big variations in the plans moving forward.