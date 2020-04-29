City of Lufkin starting process of re-opening its public parks

“We are taking the caution tape down on Friday,” said Parks Director Mike Flinn. “Pavilions and playgrounds will be open. We are not going to put up the basketball goals just yet. The tennis courts will be back open as well as the skate park and dog park. We are just asking people to keep practicing social distancing. The biggest thing we do not want to happen is a resurgence in cases and be back in the same spot we were a few weeks ago.”