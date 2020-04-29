City of Lufkin starting process of re-opening its public parks

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department has started the process of re-opening its public parks.
“We are taking the caution tape down on Friday,” said Parks Director Mike Flinn. “Pavilions and playgrounds will be open. We are not going to put up the basketball goals just yet. The tennis courts will be back open as well as the skate park and dog park. We are just asking people to keep practicing social distancing. The biggest thing we do not want to happen is a resurgence in cases and be back in the same spot we were a few weeks ago.”
Flinn said he hopes Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on May 18 will allow the city to open up the rec center and start normal operations with team sports competitions to start the next week.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.