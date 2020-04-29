Districts could see drop in revenue if UIL cancels fall events

“I do not have any insider information but I do know the UIL is committed to making football happen if at all possible because football is so important to the fabric of Texas and because they want to celebrate their 100th year," Tepper said. “It is going to take something above their pay grade, above the UIL to make it where we do not have some version of Texas High School Football. It may be different. It may be a little weird but I do think right now there is cautious optimism.”