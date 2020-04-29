First Alert: High pressure will bring in sunshine and dry weather

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Blue skies have returned this afternoon as a northerly breeze has ushered in a fresh batch of drier, less humid air to the Piney Woods.
With the clear skies and dry air in place, we will have a cool, crisp night with overnight lows in the middle 50’s.
Thursday will be a fantastic day to get outdoors as we will be in store for wall-to-wall sunshine and highs around the 80-degree mark.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, we will get a nice break from the spring storms as abundant sunshine and quiet weather will be the name of the game going forward.
By this weekend and early next week, however, we will see those afternoon highs get up to around the 90-degree mark as the high sun angle combines with those south winds, returning some of that Gulf of Mexico humidity to East Texas.
Our next chance of rain will not return until about a week from today as our next cold front looks to encroach from the north. That will bring back a 30% chance of a few showers by next Wednesday.
