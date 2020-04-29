Mahomes offers once in a lifetime experience to raise money for those affected by COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes has thrown his hat in the ring, joining the ‘All In Challenge’.
The challenge is a virtual fundraising tool where performers and athletes offer up items or experiences in an auction or giveaway.
All of the proceeds go to nonprofit organizations that combat food insecurity, including Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.
Patrick Mahomes has offered the ultimate Kansas City Chiefs’ game-day experience. This includes a hotel, tickets, pre-game pass, autographed cleats and jersey, and to bang the drum leading “The Chop”.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.