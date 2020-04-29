Nacogdoches County sheriff’s investigators arrest 2 suspects in string of burglaries, thefts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to a series of recent burglaries and thefts that occurred between the months of February and April. The suspects allegedly stole tools, an ATV, a lawnmower, a weed eater, a generator, and construction equipment.
Corey Lynn Hamilton, 22, and Ashton Brock Center, 18, both of Nacogdoches, were both charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation and state-jail felony burglary of a building. Hamilton was also charged with state jail felony theft of property, Class A misdemeanor theft of property, and Class B misdemeanor theft of property.
No bail amounts have been set for the two suspects’ charges.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s office received several calls about burglaries and thefts that occurred in and near the Appleby community between the months of February and April.
“During the course of the investigation, Nacogdoches Investigators obtained evidence and statements that identified two primary suspects in the ongoing cases,” the press release stated. “Investigators further established probable cause to obtain multiple warrants on both suspects.”
Both suspects were arrested on Monday and booked into the county jail. The arrests allowed NCSO investigators to clear up multiple cases, the press release stated.
“These subjects are believed to have conspired together during the majority of the thefts and burglaries,” the press release stated. “Investigators and sheriff deputies were able to recover tools, an ATV, a lawnmower, weed eaters, a generator, vehicle parts, and construction equipment. These cases are ongoing and additional charges are possible.
