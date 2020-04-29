Texas Fishing Report

BAFFIN BAY: VERY GOOD. 81 degrees. The only restriction that pertains to the bay is that there is an 8 p.m. curfew on the beach, this includes public piers and public boat ramps. There are no fishing restrictions as long as you adhere to the social gathering rules 10'-by-6'. This means no more than ten people in an area at a time, ensuring that everyone is 6' apart on the piers. No one will interfere with commercial and sports fisherman that adhere to the rules. It is still holding good trout, redfish, and flounder. They will most likely be found in the shallow water, less than 4'. The darker colors will perform best in dirty water. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside, and good solid trout are caught around Los Corrallos area. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.