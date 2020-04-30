Beto Unit prisoner out of Hopkins County dies in cell after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was imprisoned inside the Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony has died.
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, James Matthews, 68, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 13. Matthews had begun showing possible COVID-19 symptoms on April 9 and was tested for the virus. The statement from TDCJ does not indicate whether those test results had been received back. However, an autopsy was performed. The preliminary autopsy suggests that COVID-19 contributed to his death.
Matthews was had served 17 years of his 40 year sentence out of Hopkins County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
