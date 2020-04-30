Enforcement of reopening Texas businesses fall on locals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The retailers and restaurants who choose to reopen Friday to inside customers have specific rules to follow. Occupancy, cleanliness, and safe distancing rules will be enforced primarily at local levels .
The Nacogdoches Fire Department has another task at hand. Firefighters will remind businesses how many customers they can serve at a time under the governor’s 25-percent occupancy rule.
"Occupancy in general really is based upon square footage and the type of use in each building," said City of Nacogdoches spokesperson Amy Mehaffey.
The visits begin Friday at businesses choosing to reopen.
“Not really from an enforcement standpoint, more from an education standpoint," Mehaffey assured.
Enforcers may find the occupancy rule is already well understood.
Ryan Russell, an assistant manager at The Fredonia Hotel, knows his numbers.
“So, the 25-percent occupancy is about 47 people.”
So does Laine’s owner Tammy Stanaland Alders.
“Even at 25 percent we can have 35 customers,” Alders said.
And Damon Mathieu, manager at Posado's knows the limitations.
“We are going to be able to seat about 36 people,” Mathieu said.
Mathieu has tables spread out, six-foot markers are in place, and there will be no stopping at a favorite self-serve device.
“The ice cream machine is off-limits,” said Mathieu through a facemask.
Mathieu’s philosophy, he says, is knowing and following the rules, so inspectors and customers will be pleased.
“If you follow the guidelines and stay consistent all the time you aren’t going to worry about anybody walking in here. I don’t think it’s going to be difficult if we already know what to do," Mathieu said.
Consequences for violating Abbott’s executive orders include fines up to $1,000, jail time up to 180 days, or both. At the local or regulatory level, it could mean losing a license to operate. This is something a city nor a business really wants to see happen.
The City of Nacogdoches will have a call center for business or patron questions. Lines are open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 936-559-2510.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.