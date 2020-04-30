First Alert: Getting May off to a warm and dry start

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the clear skies and dry air in place, we will have a cool, crisp night with overnight lows in the middle 50’s.
Friday will be another sun-filled day with a light southerly breeze and daytime highs warm into the middle 80’s.
With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, we will get a nice break from the spring storms as abundant sunshine and quiet weather will be the name of the game going forward.
By this weekend and early next week, however, we will see those afternoon highs get up to around the 90-degree mark as the high sun angle combines with those south winds, returning some of that Gulf of Mexico humidity to East Texas. We could be reaching the lower 90’s by early next week as we will be undergoing some unseasonably warm temperatures in early May.
Our next chance of rain will not return until next Wednesday as our next cold front looks to encroach from the north. That will bring back a 30% chance of a few showers by next Wednesday.
Behind the front, it will be slightly cooler, but the temperatures will not drop off significantly as we will be in May.
