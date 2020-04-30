Former Nacogdoches standout Brandon Jones ready for NFL

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Brandon Jones accomplished his goal of getting into the NFL and now he is ready to prove he belongs.
“I am a firm believer that everything that happens in life happens for a reason," Jones said. "Good and bad. Obviously the Dolphins selecting me; there is a reason behind it. I always go back to think how blessed I am to live the life I have lived. I am just thankful because this opportunity is just once in a lifetime. It is always a dream to play so I embrace and cherish the moment.”
Jones was one of 11 players selected by the Dolphins in the 2020 draft. He was selected in the 3rd round with the 70th pick.
“I went upstairs to use the restroom,” Jones said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I got a phone call from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I didn’t know who was on the clock. They called me three picks before they were on the clock. I was shocked. I was speechless. All my family and my girlfriend didn’t Believe me. They thought I went up stairs and pranked called myself. I told the it was the dolphins. Everyone freaked out. I was not expecting it to be honest. I talked to them once at the senior bowl and heard from them throughout. I was surprised.”
Jones was the nation’s No.1 ranked safety coming out of Nacogdoches High School. He had a solid career at the University of Texas but was slowed down some by injuries. He missed the Alamo Bowl, Senior Bowl and workouts from the NFL Combine. Still he has not given up on showing people how good he cane be. He has already shown the team his mental capacity by breaking down multiple game taps of every NFL franchise. Now he is ready to strap up his helmet and get on the field and help from any position needed.
“I did the same thing at UT,” Jones said. "Okay, it’s your time to be on all four phases, make plays and make a name for yourself,' Jones said. “Obviously I am very competitive and will compete and try to get on the field as quick as I can. It is in my control of how fast I can learn the playbook and how competitive I can be against other guys and prove myself.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.