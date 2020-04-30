Halliburton ends Kilgore operations after 87 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Halliburton is shuttering its Kilgore facility and moving those operations out of Texas, according to a statement.
The oilfield services company opened the location a short time after the Daisy Bradford No. 3 well erupted in 1930, ushering in the East Texas oil boom.
The company is consolidating operations with a Bossier City field camp facility and will operate out of Louisiana, a spokesperson said Thursday. The move comes in response to record-low oil prices and decreased demand for the company’s products.
Halliburton declined to provide the number of jobs affected, but a Texas Workforce Commission notice identifies 233 jobs lost through layoffs.
The move is in response to “reduced customer activity,” the spokesperson said Thursday. A location in San Antonio is also closing.
“This decision takes advantage of Halliburton’s real estate footprint and will increase operational efficiencies across the Haynesville shale and adjacent oil and gas fields,” the spokesperson said.
Some employees will be offered a chance to work virtually and not have to relocate their residences to a new location, the company said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.