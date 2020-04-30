‘I’ll be seeing you’: U.S. Air Force Band leads worldwide classic song collaboration

(KLTV) - The United States Air Force Band led a collaboration with military bands from seven countries to put on a performance suitable for anyone weary of social distancing.
The band virtually performed the classic song, “I’ll Be Seeing You," notably performed in 1944 by the likes of Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday, and Frank Sinatra.
“The United States Air Force Band is proud to join our allies in Australia, Brazil, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, and Japan, to showcase international trust, cultural partnership, and unification,” said Col. Don Schofield, commander and conductor of The U.S. Air Force Band in a news release about the performance. “The song ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ was specially chosen to represent a message of conviction and hope across the world as we join together to remain connected through shared ideas and values.”
The United States Air Force Band released the collaboration video on Thursday, which also marked International Jazz Day.
