Nacogdoches Newcomers and Friends support friend through illness

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Those with close friends are missing the dinners and time around the fire pit on mild spring evenings. A pandemic is tough on such activities. The isolation can be even worse for people fighting a personal crisis, like cancer.
Cheering and well-wishing to Nacogdoches resident Rachel Anderson were heard Thursday outside her residence. Anderson is a cancer patient who really misses her friends during this fight for life.
The Nacogdoches Newcomers and Friends Club couldn’t give her the hugs their good friend wants, but they could show their support by a surprise visit.
“We have our monthly gatherings. It’s been really hard on I think everybody,” said one friend wearing a Rachel Team t-shirt and holding an encouraging sign.
Friend and social worker Sharon Templeman knew what the group was doing will serve a need.
“Social support is known to be one of the most healing factors when someone is ill or stressed and so that’s what we’re bringing to Rachel.”
“And I’m so happy to see everybody. This is a healing treat. Thank you so much,” said Anderson from her garage to her friends.
She heard words of encouragement. Numerous friends said, 'I love you’. Many shouted, ‘You look so pretty.’ They are friends who all miss the many hours playing games and just having ‘girl time’.
One member said, “It’s really been stressful.”
Anderson’s son flies in each week from California to take his mom for treatments at M.D. Anderson. He will be by her side during a surgery in several weeks.
The rest of the time, Anderson says, her circle of friends is the closest family she could ask to have.
