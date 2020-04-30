Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today is shaping up to be a beautiful and pleasant day as skies are expected to remain clear and afternoon temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! Our calm northwest wind will shift back from the south by the end of the day, and those southerly winds will begin to increase in speed overnight into early tomorrow morning. These breezy southerly winds, plus ample sunshine, will allow for a quick warm up into Friday and the weekend. Morning lows will warm from the middle to upper 50s on Friday, to the upper 60s by Sunday morning, and afternoon temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. A bit more cloud cover on Monday and maybe a stray shower as East Texas will likely see another day of upper 80s to near 90 degrees for afternoon highs. A cold front moves in later on Tuesday and will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies as well as scattered showers back to East Texas later in the day. A few isolated showers will be possible early Wednesday before skies dry out and begin to clear once again later in the day.