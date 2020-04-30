UT Tyler poll examines Texans’ feelings, perceptions about COVID-19 pandemic

(KLTV) - If there was any question whether Texans felt unified during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new University of Texas at Tyler poll suggests the state feels as though “we’re in this together.”
UT Tyler’s Center for Opinion Research conducted a statewide poll on Texans’ feelings and perceptions about the pandemic. The poll was conducted April 5 through April 12.
“One reason Texans have been receptive to public health recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 is their belief that it poses a real threat to society,” said Dr. Mark Owens, UT Tyler assistant professor of political science, who conducted the poll. “Almost all of the respondents agreed that COVID-19 is a threat to the national economy and to their own finances, as well as to the health of the American public, their communities, and themselves personally.”
The following results were released by UT Tyler:
Findings from the Texas Mental Health Survey show that the majority of Texans know that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted by asymptomatic people and believe it’s important to make behavioral changes to prevent the spread of the virus.
Eighty-one percent of respondents agree that a person can transmit the coronavirus if they do not have symptoms. Eighty-seven percent believe it’s important to take precautions to prevent transmission.
Owens worked with Dr. Renee M. Johnson, associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The survey began shortly after the statewide stay-at- home order went into effect, and there were 7,276 known cases of the coronavirus in the state of Texas. By the end of the survey, the number of infections had doubled to 14,624.
The poll indicates the public also recognizes that this emergency is different from others, possibly because of the uncertainty of when the pandemic will end. When asked, just 43 percent agreed that the pandemic would lead to civil unrest and lawlessness.
According to Dr. Jeff Temple, a researcher at UT Medical Branch, we need to emphasize how supportive people in general – and Texans in particular – are of their neighbors and communities in times of difficulty. “Movies and other sensational media may have given us the impression that this is the point when we all turn on one another,” Temple said. “People are actually more likely to come together in times of crises. This is true of everyone but seems especially true of us Texans.”
As the Statewide Strike Force, established by Gov. Greg Abbott, was crafting a strategy to increase economic activity, the survey considered Texans’ perceptions about when the threat of the coronavirus will end.
“Currently, Texans still remain cautious,” Owens said. “A majority of Texans, 51 percent, expect the coronavirus to remain in our communities past June. Among those who expect the spread of the coronavirus to end sooner, 22 percent believe it will happen before May and another 27 percent expect the virus to stop by mid-May.”
