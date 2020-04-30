Victim speaks out after series of burglaries in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men are behind bars after a series of burglaries and thefts in Nacogdoches County.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Corey Lynn Hamilton and 18-year-old Ashton Center are both charged with burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building. It happened near the Appleby community between February and April.
After a horse was stolen from Marla Porter’s deceased grandparents’ property a few months earlier, she says she finally caught the suspects on her game camera.
“I could see what time they were coming over here and hitting the place,” Porter said.
Porter says the two men stole over $4000 dollars’ worth of items.
“They stole my pawpaw’s brush guard that goes to his truck, the generator, his impact wrenches, an AC unit, barbed wire. It’s a whole list of things,” Porter explained.
Although the items can be replaced, she says the memories of her childhood home cannot.
“It hurt me because I was raised here. Also, my grandparents were very known in this community. To see what they worked so hard and what they loved just to be burglarized, vandalized, tore up and everything stolen, that hurt a lot,” Porter expressed.
Porter says she is getting a few stolen items back, such as impact wrenches, a push mower, and a brush guard.
“As far as the horse, the AC unit, the come alongs, the other wrenches, the air compressor, and the air tank, we have not gotten none of that back,” Porter said.
Although deputies have not been able to find the other stolen items, in a moment of gratitude, Porter says she is thankful for her game camera being on that specific day.
“If I did not have the game camera, then we might not have ever caught them,” Porter added.
Officials say that no bail amounts have been set at this time.
