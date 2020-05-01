College leaders remain optimistic in fall return for football

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It is still unclear if college football will return in the fall due to COVID-19 but college administrators are remaining hopeful.
Big schools like Texas Tech and Texas A&M believe there is a great chance to have students and football return to campus on time this upcoming fall. SEC officials also believe their schools will be ready to play.
Here in east Texas there is still no time table for a return to campus for Southland Conference teams like SFA but SLC commissioner Tom Burnett remains confident.
“Everything will be contingent on when our university leaders can determine when they are opening campuses to regular in-person activity,” Burnett said in an email. “We would expect the athletic programs to follow their larger university directives when those are decided. It looks like all of our institutions are very optimistic about a return in the fall. And, like everyone else, we’re planning for every possibility and stand ready to support our membership in whatever they choose to do.”
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said the biggest obstacle is the travel of the team with SFA playing games not only in Texas but also Alabama and Louisiana. Along with Texas teams, Southland schools from Lousianna and Arkansas will travel to Nacogdoches.
“We have t figure out what states are going to do," Ivey said. "There is a desire to get it back as quickly as possible but in a safe manner.”
