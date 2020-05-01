East Texas rookies preparing for unique NFL Rookie mini-camp

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There are 10 NFL rookies with ties to East Texas and all of them are preparing for a one of a kind Rookie Mini-camp.
I do not see it as weird or different," Dallas Cowboys rookie and Corrigan native LaDarius Hamilton said. “Not being able to go in and do things right now is something I have walked into. I am just ready to get started like the rest of the rookies."
With team facilities closed until most likely training camp, rookies are now having to do virtual meetings with their teams on zoom and other teleconference platforms. Rookie mini-camp is a way for the players to get familiar with their coaches, the team’s playbook and the facilities. For the 32 NFL franchises it gives coaches one-on-one time with their new talent so they have a better understanding of how they might fit their system.
Players are having to settle for their home base as their new training spot for now.
“Stuff is going to get real, real quick,” Miami Dolphins rookie and Nacogdoches native Brandon Jones said. “We can’t start the physical side of it but the mental part of the game is something that has always been important to me. I cherish and realize how important it is to understand the playbook. It is going to give us a lot of time to be by yourself and see how you handle the situation.”
