First Alert: A warm, breezy, and sun-filled weekend for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will bring us a second straight weekend of no rain as the storm track shifts north of our area.
The high sun angle combining with the return of southerly winds, however, will lead to those afternoon highs get up to around the 90-degree mark this weekend with lower 90’s being likely be early next week as the mercury continues to slowly notch a bit higher.
In addition to the warmer daytime highs, the overnight lows will also be much warmer as the humidity levels gradually return to our part of the state.
The weather in early May should be a stark reminder that the summer days are just around the corner.
If you have friends or family in west Texas, they will be up around the century mark this weekend due to the warm, southwesterly winds and the very dry air that is in place in that part of the state.
Our next chance of rain will not return until next Wednesday when a cold front looks to push through East Texas. That will bring back a 30% chance of a few showers by next Wednesday.
Behind the front, it will be slightly cooler and less humid as the sunshine returns for Thursday.
A second and stronger cold front may grace us with its presence next Friday, which would provide us with another shot of rain followed by some cooling temperatures as we head into the second weekend of May.
At this time, we do not foresee any severe weather or heavy rain with these frontal passages. But keep in mind we are in May and still in our severe weather season, so we will keep you posted should the threat levels change.
With our days of cold fronts becoming numbered as we get stretch through the month of May, try to get outside and take advantage of those low humidity days when you can.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.