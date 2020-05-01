First Alert: A warm and breezy weekend on tap for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As we transition into the weekend, high pressure will dominate our weather landscape as we get a nice break from the spring storms due to the main storm track shifting well north of our area. This will lead to abundant sunshine and quiet weather being the name of the game going forward in time.
The high sun angle combining with the return of southerly winds, however, will lead to those afternoon highs get up to around the 90-degree mark this weekend with lower 90’s being likely be early next week as the mercury continues to slowly notch a bit higher.
In addition to the warmer daytime highs, the overnight lows will also be much warmer as the humidity levels gradually return to our part of the state.
Our next chance of rain will not return until next Wednesday when a cold front looks to push through East Texas. That will bring back a 30% chance of a few showers by next Wednesday.
Behind the front, it will be slightly cooler and less humid as the sunshine returns for Thursday.
A second and stronger cold front may grace us with its presence next Friday, which would provide us with another shot of rain followed by some cooling temperatures as we head into the second weekend of May.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.