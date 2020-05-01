Lufkin’s Christian Information Service Center going back to semi-normal operations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Christian Information Service Center is moving closer towards normal operations with their food distribution services.
CISC Director Yulonda Richard said they will cease the drive thru line and will go back to working out of their main building Monday- Friday.
“We will be doing our normal food distribution on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays,” Richard said. “We will use Wednesdays to pick up food donations and thoroughly clean the building.”
Distribution will be from 9-11:30 each day.
People seeking assistance will not be allowed in the building. CISC staff will take their baskets inside the building and fill them with food and then bring them outside back to the person.
CISC will also have markers on the sidewalk to keep people six feet apart.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.