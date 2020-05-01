A Mark in History: Prairie Grove community of Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -What’s historic is new in the Prairie Grove community of Angelina County. The Prairie Grove Baptist Church has new life.
Michael Rushing said he felt led to start a new church.
In October of 2019, Rushing took over the old church building and renamed it Prairie Grove Independent Fundamental Baptist Church. Rushing obtained the church building and then sought out the people.
Rushing said, “We’re going to be an outreach church, where we get out in the neighborhoods and spread the Gospel to them, witness to them."
The former Prairie Grove Baptist Church was built in the 1880s. It received the historical designation in 1996.
The Prairie Grove church building is located five miles east of Diboll at the intersection of FM 1818 and County Road 263.
